Spokane, Wash. It was just your average trip to the grocery store for Jason Wright and his wife. He needed to stock up on some ingredients for a special meal "I promised her I would make some Cordon Bleu, so we came down to Safeway to get some stuff we went to the checkout aisle," said Jason.,
but while they made their way out of the store, they saw something that made Jason jump into action "A guy just snatched a ladies purse and took off out the door," described Jason.
Without even thinking Jason dropped everything and took off after him "I didn't want to be that guy standing there and watching when something was going on," Jason added.
Mind you he wasn't wearing his tennis shoes. He was actually in his flip flops which kicked off. He then chased the man through the parking lot. He stopped when the man threw the purse in the air "I grabbed the purse, and I was starting to walk back, and he was following me, but there were a lot of people out, so he got into his car and tried to take off, and I got pictures of his car and his license plate. He yelled out the window go ahead it's stolen anyways. and it was just a weird scenario."
Fast forward to today, Jason says he realized the man he had been chasing after was 28-year-old, Joseph Scheel. Based on his photos deputies confirmed Scheel had been driving the murdered woman's car.
Jason says he still can't believe he faced off with a suspected killer "I saw his picture on the news, and it gave me a chill up my back to see what was going on."