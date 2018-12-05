For once, reading the comments pays off.
A post from the Richland Police Department is going viral after the photo of a wanted man was commented on by none other than the guy sought after.
Last week, for Richland's "Wanted Wednesday" they posted about 38-year-old Anthony Akers being wanted by the DOC for failure to comply.
Enter "Anthony Akers" himself. Akers commented on the post that evening, saying "Calm down, I'm going to turn myself in."
Only he didn't. Richland PD followed up on the comment from Akers a couple days later, saying "Hey Anthony! We haven't seen you yet. Our business hours are 8:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Of course if you need a ride you can call non-emergency (509-628-0333) and we will pick you up."
About an hour later, Akers again followed up.
"Richland WA Police Department thank you, tying up a couple loose ends since i will probably be in there for a month. Should be in there in the next 48 hours," Akers said early Friday afternoon.
Monday afternoon, Richland PD said he had still not turned himself in.
Richland PD shared its post Monday afternoon, saying "Morose Monday. Dear Anthony, is it us? Last Wednesday we reached out to you as “wanted”. You replied and even said you were going to turn yourself in. We waited, but you didn’t show. After you stood us up, we reached out again- this time offering you a ride. You replied and said you needed 48 hours. The weekend came and went. We are beginning to think you are not coming. Please call us anytime and we will come to you. 509-628-0333."
Akers said it was nothing personal.
"Richland WA Police Department Dear RPD, its not you, its me. I obviously have commitment issues. I apologize for standing you up, but let me make it up to you. I will be there no later then lunchtime tomorrow, I know you have no reason to believe me after what i did to you, but I promise that if i dont make it on my own by lunchtime tomorrow I will call for a ride to assist me with my commitment issues. Thank you in advance to your response if you are patiently giving me another chance with us, I know i dont deserve it. P.S. You're beautful😙"
As internet commenters waited "Michael Jackson eating popcorn" memes in hand, many waited to see if Akers would finally follow through.
While his punctuality was lacking, he did finally own up to his word.
Akers posted a photo Monday afternoon of him appearing to buzz in to an intercom at the police station in each comment thread, saying on one, "Here for our date sweetheart😤," and "Pushing the button, yes a bit later then planned but here and going in. Thank you RPD for letting me do this on my own. See you in a month," on the other.
According to the Benton County Jail roster, Akers was booked moments after posting the final photo comment. The file lists him under no bail or release.
While it looks like he will face some jail time, it seems Akers at least got a parting gift by winning the internet for this week.