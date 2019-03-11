SPOKANE, Wash. Last week in Seattle, police carried out a raid that ended up busting a human trafficking and prostitution ring that was being run out of 11 different massage parlors.
Police ended up arresting five different spa owners issuing a warrant for a 6th. According to police, those arrested are to have allegedly lured women to the United States with the promise of a place to live and a well-paying job.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says cases like these are happening all over "Sex trafficking across the State of Washington is on an uptick. We as a community have I-90 running through it major interstates are always going to be a thoroughfare for human trafficking, sex trafficking. We've seen this for years."
Just last July, Washington state patrol announced that they were investigating a Spokane Valley massage parlor for sex trafficking and prostitution. According to court documents, several men contacted authorities about the parlor, space oil massage, and told them that the women who worked there asked them in private to call 911 because they were being forced to perform sex acts against their will.
Sheriff Knezovich says it starts with border security "We have victims that are being brought across the borders and they're being sold into prostitution. This is something we should really take a hard look at and make sure we understand that this is happening and it's not just happening across the southern border it's across all of our borders that this is happening," added Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Anyone who needs help should call the 24 Hour Local Victims Crisis Hotline at 509 - 624 - 7273