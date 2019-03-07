SPOKANE, Wash.- It's a building that you would consider pretty safe. There are metal detectors, security guards, police, and sheriff's deputies.
You can see them as soon as you walk in, but on Tuesday morning even all of that wasn't enough.
Spokane police say an intern for the Spokane City Prosecutor's office went to use a bathroom right down the hall from her office. That's where she was attacked.
"We believe at this time, she struck in the head and most likely knocked unconscious. She also probably hit her head again as she went to the ground," said Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger.
According to police, when she came to, the young woman went back to her office dazed and confused not really knowing what had happened. When her co-workers noticed she had a black eye and bad bruising they grabbed the nearby police officer who was inside the prosecutor's office who quickly started investigating.
Officers interviewed her again this morning, and she was able to give them more information.
"At this time we think it's random. We are still pulling video here from the building, and there are some possible witnesses that we want to interview, and they're taking a look at a couple of different theories as to what happened," added Preuninger.