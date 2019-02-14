Spokane, Wash. In a joint effort, Spokane Police and the FBI raided a house right off of Freya in the Hillyard neighborhood.
Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera told KHQ's Peter Maxwell that there had been a lot of suspicious traffic coming in and out of the house for years.
But it wasn't until recently that 50-year-old Donald Gilbrech caught the eyes of the FBI.
Law enforcement sources with intimate knowledge with the investigation say Gilbrech was under surveillance for allegedly dealing and moving more than 100 pounds of meth from Washington state into Montana.
When they got a warrant and searched his home, they managed to track him down at this party store on Wellesley and Market where they quickly arrested him.
Gilbrech is currently sitting in the Spokane County Jail on a U.S. Marshal hold.
This story is developing and we will continue to update it once more information becomes available.