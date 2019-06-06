SPOKANE, Wash.- One vet is desperately looking for help catching a theft after his dog tags were stolen out of his vehicle.
Retired Marine Sergeant Eric Robertson walked out to his truck Sunday morning. He was headed to the hardware store but when he opened the door to his truck he knew something was off.
"I got in, and I noticed all of my paperwork I have was kind of everywhere, and I was like I am not very messy, so I thought that was kind of strange," Robertson told KHQ.
Eric describes the neighborhood as quiet filled with retirees and families saying it's pretty safe.
But as Eric started to clean up the mess in his truck. He started to ask himself some questions.
"Where's my bluetooth for my radio, that's weird, and I looked up and saw my dog tags were gone. I was like wait a minute what the hell is going on around here?" said Robertson.
Robertson served 11 years in the Marines working as a tank technician. He served two tours in Iraq and was part of the 2003 invasion before leaving the Marines in 2011.
He's had these dog tags for close to 20 years. Attached to his dog tags was his sergeant pin.
"I wore them all over the world, two tours in Iraq. I've buried friends in those tags. I got married in those tags. Like I know they're just pieces of metal, but they're very important to me. I kept them in my truck, so I can see them and remind me of how lucky I am to be here, and for them to be gone, that hurts."
All that Eric wants is those tags back on his mirror.
"Those dog tags are mine. They don't serve any purpose for anybody but for me, and if I can have them back that would be miraculous, but I'd take it."
If you know anything regarding the missing dog tags, call crime check (509)-456-2233.