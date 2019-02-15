On February 7th, 2018 23-year-old Josh Adams' world turned upside down "My first reaction is this real?! I've never had this happen to me before," said Josh.
He works at a vape lounge in Shadle Park but when he tried to leave work, but he couldn't "I actually pulled out my key's and walked around the parking lot and started beeping my keys hoping I parked in a different spot," described Josh.
Adams prized older model Subaru Impreza had vanished. He called the police and filed a report. But he decided to do some detective work of his own and borrowed his girlfriend's car "I know the notorious neighborhoods in town that aren't the greatest. I was driving through Hillyard and turned the corner, and there's my car sitting on the road," added Adams.
His Impreza was sitting at the corner of Pittsburgh and Broad in Hillyard. It was out of gas. Normand confessed that he would take a car and drive it until its either out of gas or if he knows it's becoming "hot" street slang used to describe a vehicle that police are searching for.
When Spokane detectives watched the surveillance video from the parking lot, they easily recognized the thief who had even cased the parking lot looking for his next joy ride.
It was a man well known to police for stealing Subarus in under 45 seconds. 19-year-old Christian Normand who's previously confessed to boosting more than a hundred Subarus since the tender age of 16-years-old "I guess like the feeling of like possibly getting caught or the feeling of like, I don't know, the rush of doing something that I shouldn't be doing," said Normand back in September of 2018.
Normand says his favorites are the older models because of their worn down keyholes which let him get past the locks and ignition with his unusual technique "I heard about the rake thing one day, and I didn't believe it. I ended up trying it, and at first, I couldn't figure it out. but I figured it out," said Normand who confessed to that in September of 2018.
By 'rake thing' he means breaking off part of a metal rake tine and using it as a key. In 2017, he even showed officers how quickly he could start an older Subaru that way. It only took him 30 seconds.
When police arrested him this month that's exactly what they found on him along with a realistic looking bb gun.
As for Adams, he's dealing with a missing radio and some sentimental items. Adams will also have to pay for hundreds of dollars in repairs to his beloved Impreza. "I don't want him out. I think he's a menace to society and he's already told the detective who's working his case. He's not going to stop anytime soon and If he's going to admit that he doesn't need to be out anytime soon," said Adams.
Normand is currently sitting in the Spokane County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is due in drug court next month.
If your vehicle qualifies, you can also get a free anti-theft club from the Spokane Police Department. More information, including a list of qualifying vehicles, can be found here: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/