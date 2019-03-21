SPOKANE, Wash. We saw it Tuesday night a simple traffic stop turned into a deadly shootout. Trooper Jeff Sevigney with Washington State Patrol knows all too well the dangers that traffic stops present.
"I guess it's the unknown. I don't know. Typically I don't know the person that I am stopping," he said.
Troopers, deputies, and officers pull thousands of people over every year. It can be for a simple speeding ticket, a light that might be out or a traffic infraction.
Earlier this year we saw first hand in Spokane just how dangerous these traffic stops can be when 37-year-old Aaron Aamodt charged at officers after officers allegedly saw him driving erratically in North Spokane.
But on Tuesday night, Kittitas County Deputy Thompson attempted to stop Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro for failing to yield. But he took off leading them on a chase before ultimately coming to a stop and then opening fire killing Deputy Thompson and wounding Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez.
"Often times we encounter people that can be wanted or for whatever reason don't want to be stopped by law enforcement and so it can become dangerous," Trooper Sevigney said.
On Thursday we learned one possible reason that Del Toro may have run from Deputy Thompson. The Mexican national was living in the United States illegally. Trooper Sevigney says the biggest thing that they want to emphasize when you are pulled over is to.
"Just relax, keep your hands where I can see them and don't make any sudden movements in the vehicle," he said.