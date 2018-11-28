SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police have released more information on a major drug bust in Spokane Valley Tuesday, as 18 people were detained and two were arrested while several other items were seized during a search warrant.
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit, with assistance of a SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence on S. Pines Tuesday stemming from an ongoing property crimes and drugs investigation.
Police say 18 people were detained during the service and two were arrested, including a 13-time convicted felon. Detectives also seized Methamphetamine, Heroin, cash, several boxes of ammunition, several credit cards believed to be stolen, and one vehicle.
During the investigation, detectives developed info that 54-year-old and 13-time convicted felon Victor Hackett, was selling or allowing meth to be sold or used at the location. Detectives also learned firearms, ammunition and stolen property were commonly at the location.
During the search warrant, 20 individuals were detained, including Hackett and 50-year-old James Jackson. A check of his name showed an active Washington DOC warrant and Idaho felony warrant for Jackson, who was arrested for obstructing and resisting arrest.
A search of the residence and property led to the seizure of approximately 87 grams (3+ ounces) of Methamphetamine, 15 grams of Heroin (1/2+ of an ounce), indications of drugs sale/use (scales, pipes, ledgers, packaging, cellphones and laptops), $1,926 in cash, several boxes of ammunition and a 1989 Volvo. Over 25 ID's and credit cards believed to have been stolen were additionally seized.
Hackett and Jackson were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail. The other 18 individuals were released after further investigation.
Hackett was booked for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The investigation remains active and additional charges and arrests are anticipated.