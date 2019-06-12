Two men steal woman's car in downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, WASH. - Spokane Police say an older woman was driving on I-90 Wednesday morning. When the sun got in her eyes, she decided to pull over so she could find her sunglasses.
Little did she know, she was being followed. Officers say two men got out at a gas station on Third Avenue in downtown Spokane where she stopped. The two men then waved her over and asked if she was okay since she had been driving in out of the lanes.
She walked over to their car and explained the sun had been bothering her. Police say one of the men claimed he had some sunglasses she could have. As the other man moved into the driver's seat, police say the first suspect pretended to look through their car for his glasses and then made for a run for the woman's car.
He jumped into her 2007 gold Chevrolet Tahoe and drove off in it with other man following behind. The gold Tahoe has Idaho plate 1L99.
If you see this SUV or know who might have taken it, you're asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.