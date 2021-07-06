UPDATE July 6 4:45 PM:
Spokane Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing someone over a firework dispute.
Spokane Police said they arrested 63-year-old Louis Vega. He is charged with first degree assault.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE July 5 3:20 AM:
SPOKANE, WA - Shortly after 10 p.m. on the fourth of July, Spokane Police were made aware of a stabbing in the 1600 block of E Queen Ave.
An adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Right now the Spokane Police Department and the Major Crimes Unit are actively investigating the incident. SPD says initial information shows that the confrontation stemmed from an argument over the lighting of fireworks.
All involved parties are being interviewed by police.
SPD asks anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken with investigators, to please contact crime check at 509-456-2233 reference case 2021-20111341.