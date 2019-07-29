Update: KHQ's Peter Maxwell says Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Savera has tracked down his stolen kayak.
After a story ran Monday on the kayak taken from Savera's Shadle backyard, he says police later located it at a local pawn shop.
Police are now reviewing surveillance video attempting to find out who pawned the kayak.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Being out on the water is a way for Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Savera to escape the daily grind of his job.
Fishing isn't just his hobby, it's a passion for this former tank mechanic turned army recruiter who saw action in Iraq back in 2010.
"We bought that kayak back when we were still in Texas," Jonathan's wife, Blythe Savera, told KHQ. "It was his baby."
But back Wednesday, July 24, just after the storm, his wife noticed one of her husband's specialized kayaks was missing from their locked backyard.
That's when Jonathan got the call from his wife.
"It has a little sentimental value," Jonathan told KHQ. "It was my first kayak. I was pretty excited about it."
The camouflaged kayak was right up against their garage while Jonathan is in Kentucky training for his new role as a recruiter. But on any given weekend, Jonathan would be out on the water for hours at a time.
"It's the one time I can actually clear my mind and let go of all of my problems and just focus on fishing," Jonathan said. "Kind of be one with nature a little bit."
Rather than focusing on the negatives, Jonathan said he's trying to stay positive.
"Whoever did take it maybe needed it more than I did," Jonathan said. "Maybe needed it for putting food on the families tables, so you know, as a realist, that's probably not the case, but try to be as positive as possible about the situation."
If you see or recognize this kayak, you're asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.