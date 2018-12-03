Spokane Valley Deputies arrested two suspects, including an armed convicted felon, after they were each found sleeping in a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.
On Dec. 2 just around 9:30 a.m., Deputies responded to a located stolen vehicle at the Holiday Gas Station on N. Argonne, where they found two suspects sleeping inside the vehicle. After a subsequent investigation, it was found that the pair was linked to an additional stolen vehicle as well as a hit and run collision.
Deputies contacted and detained the male driver, later identified as 38-year-old Justin Autrey, and a female passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Kristin Morris. The caller had reported that a family member's GMC pick-up was stolen the previous day, and a check of the VIN number confirmed it was the reported stolen vehicle.
During a search of Autrey after his arrest, an officer located a revolver and a white crystal substance, later tested to be methamphetamine. The revolver was found to have had the serial number illegally removed, while a criminal history check showed Autrey was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
The owner of the stolen GMC arrived and approved deputies to search the vehicle, where they found multiple items, including a second firearm, that didn't belong to the victim.
After further investigation and witness reports, police found Autrey was connected to a theft of a Toyota Echo that was fled from following a crash on Crestwood Ln. Police later determined that Autrey and Morris had stolen the Toyota the night the GMC truck was stolen, and Morris crashed the Toyota before fleeing. Morris was picked up by Autrey before they fell asleep at the gas station.
Both Autrey and Morris were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Autrey was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and Possession of an Alternated Firearm.
Morris was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Hit-and-Run, Unattended.