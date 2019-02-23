Spokane, Wash. It was your typical Friday night for most families who live on Dalton in Northeast Spokane.
But one family who didn't want to have their identity revealed say their normal Friday movie night was interrupted when they heard some commotion outside.
"We hear gunshots and when we looked out the window we see two suspects run the opposite direction of the car went," said the witness who we are calling Sarah.
They heard about five gunshots and that's when they called 911.
"I was worried because my kids were in the house. They were sleeping you know. So I got a little scared knowing that the suspects just ran," she said.
Broken glass still sits in the street from the passenger window being shot out, and witnesses got a look at the suspects as they fled on foot.
"They were wearing all black from head to toe. to me it looked like they were wearing black ski masks you could barely even see their eyes."
Witnesses say the victim drove east down Dalton before turning left onto Perry. The victim's car came to a stop in the middle of the road in front of Gonzaga Prep where crime scene tape still sits on the ground.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Spokane Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call crime check at (509) 456-2233.