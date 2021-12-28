Good evening everyone! Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas holiday, spent with loved ones, just as we did.
But back now, and the weather waits for no one! Of course, we've all felt the bitter cold arrival of arctic air, well it's not going anywhere!
Temperatures tonight will likely be the coldest of the season for many of us, falling right down near 0° in Spokane by early Wednesday morning, possibly as cold as 10-15 below zero in some northern valleys.
Obviously, temperatures that cold are extremely dangerous all by themselves, but when you add a bit of wind to the equation, it's even worse. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Chill Advisory for the Okanogan Valley and parts of the Columbia Basin tonight where it could feel as cold as -20° in some spots through noon on Wednesday.
Easiest thing you can do to keep safe...? Stay inside! If you must be outside during that timeframe, make sure all exposed skin is covered, and wear LOTS of layers. And don't forget about our furry friends, make sure their inside tonight.
Aside from the cold, we also have a few more chances for snow this week, with the first coming late tonight into Wednesday morning. Around Spokane, and generally along the I-90 corridor, this will be less than 1", although 1-3" could fall across the Palouse and Camas Prairie before it moves out late Wednesday morning.
A better chance for more of us to see some snow comes on Thursday...right now the heaviest once again looks to be across southeastern Washington and the southern Panhandle, but another 1-3" of snow could be on the ground in Spokane by end of day Thursday.