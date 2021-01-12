Dangerously Strong Winds After Midnight, Gusts up to 65 MPH for Some!
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Benewah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Kootenai County in the panhandle of Idaho... Latah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Whitman County in eastern Washington... Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 215 PM PST Wednesday. * At 220 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur D'alene, Pullman, Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Rathdrum, St. Maries, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Colfax, Spirit Lake, Millwood and Plummer. Moderate to heavy rain continuing overnight along with snowmelt will lead to rises on small rivers and creeks across parts of Eastern Washington and the Southern Idaho Panhandle. Rain and melting snow will also heighten the potential for rock slides in steep terrain. Minor flooding is possible in low lying areas and fields. Rain amounts of one to three inches are possible in the headwaters of these basins. Large mainstem rivers will see rises as well, although flooding is not expected. Water leves are expected to peak around midday Wednesday and gradually fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties and Spokane Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- WSP: So far no arrests after protesters broke through the gates of Governor's mansion
- AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 2-year-old last seen in stolen vehicle
- 'Bond' actress Tanya Roberts still alive, says husband
- Here's where eastern Washington stands with moving to Phase 2 under the new reopening plan
- "No violence"; President Trump asks protesters to respect the law
- Woman's car totaled by hit and run driver in North Spokane
- Help Me Taylor: Woman "Ashamed and Humiliated" after truck tire mishap
- "A roadmap to near-complete collapse."; Hospitality Association fires back at Gov. Inslee's reopening plan
- HELP ME HAYLEY: Spokane couple unknowingly purchases urn at Goodwill, looking for family of the deceased
- "We don't condone what these companies are doing": North Idaho wireless internet provider to block Facebook & Twitter for customers, if requested
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.