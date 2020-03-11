Just when we thought we might get to ease on out of this winter relatively unscathed, Mother Nature decides to switch things up on us. Needless to say, we've been rather spoiled with fairly mild weather for the last month. But we can't forget...it is still winter, at least for another week. And it's certainly going to FEEL like winter by the weekend.
Get out and enjoy Thursday, as it's looking pretty nice! Pretty much everywhere should be seeing mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day, with high temperatures right near normal for mid-March in the 40s and 50s. Winds will also be much calmer than Wednesday, adding to the pleasant conditions. I would suggest using Thursday as your day to get outside, because starting Friday, winter returns with gusto!
Weekend Storm
By Friday morning, everything starts to change. Scattered snow and rain/snow mix showers will start Friday morning and be possible throughout the rest of the day. Most areas will warm above freezing by Friday afternoon, which will help to limit how much snow can "stick", but as colder air moves in overnight and into Saturday the snow will be able to stick just about everywhere. Scattered snow showers are then expected to continue across most of the region through at least Saturday morning before this storm starts to weaken into Saturday night and Sunday.
Snow:
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northern portions of Washington and Idaho starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday morning. Valley locations under the watch could see between 2-5" of snow during that time-frame, with isolated spots up to 7" under heavier snow bands. Mountain locations, like Sherman Pass, could see 6-12" of snow. Details are still a little murky for the rest of the Inland Northwest, but most recent forecasts call for around 1-3" of snow in Spokane, mostly between Friday night and Saturday morning. We hope to have an even better idea of how much snow could fall by Thursday.
Gusty Winds:
As the cold air starts to rush in from the north Friday afternoon-evening, winds will also be picking up. Gusts could reach between 30-50mph at their peak overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning. Winds that strong could cause power outages, so make sure you have plans to keep yourself and your family warm if you were to lose power.
The winds will then very gradually die down Saturday and Sunday, but it'll still be breezy both days. Combined with the cold air, wind-chill temperatures will fall into the single digits, especially Saturday morning, so if you will be outside, make sure you're dressing in lots of layers!
Bitter Cold:
On top of everything else, we're also expecting some of the coldest temperatures of the winter so far. By Saturday afternoon, most areas won't even make it back to freezing, with highs in the 20s for most. The coldest timeframe will likely be Saturday night-Sunday morning, where overnight lows could fall into the single digits and low-teens. Make sure to bring in pets to keep them warm!
All-in-all it's looking like a great weekend to get started on some INDOOR Spring cleaning! This storm will start to wind down on Sunday, with dry/sunny conditions returning next week as temperatures gradually start to warm back up. We just couldn't get off that easy...
