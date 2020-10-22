Referendum 90 or Bill 5395 has caused more controversy than almost any other local election topic.
The bill would create a comprehensive sex education program for use in school districts statewide.
If passed, the law would require sex ed to be taught once in kindergarten through fifth grade and twice in grades six through twelve.
"It just blows my mind that Washington state wants to put this curriculum in the school district," said Anniece Barker, who is against R-90.
Many parents like Barker are upset about the bill. Protests have ongoing for months and they have collected more than a quarter million signatures against it.
Some parents who talked with KHQ say they think some of the curriculum that would be taught would be too graphic and worry they won't have control over what is being taught to their children.
The bill says that parents can opt their children out of the curriculum but parents don't think that will really help:
"Even if you opt your child out, they are dating the kids that didn't opt out, they are friends with the kids that didn't opt out, if you think kids don't talk about this sort of thing, you're fooling yourself," said Barker.
Paul Dillon with Planned Parenthood says that's exactly why these conversations should be held with educated teachers:
"Certainly, we know some of these conversations can be uncomfortable, but youth will find the way to get the information, whether that's through friends, or the internet, we feel it's best to have trusted experts deliver the information," said Dillon.
Currently, the law allows school districts to choose whether or not they want to teach sex ed, if they choose to do so there are specific requirements:
The physiological, psychological and sociological developmental processes experienced by an individual.
The development of intrapersonal and interpersonal skills to communicate and choose healthy behaviors.
Health care and prevention resources.
The development of meaningful relationships and avoidance of exploitative relationships.
Understanding of the influences of family, peers, community and the media throughout life on healthy sexual relationships.
If passed, R-90 would add affirmative consent to the list, which means a conscious and voluntary agreement to engage in sexual activity as a requirement before sexual activity, as defined in the bill.
Barker doesn't think kids should be taught that:
"We are trying to keep them safe from abuse, if they think they can say yes if something feels good, this is not going to keep them safe from predators, this is not a safe and healthy curriculum, this is dangerous and so confusing to kids," said Barker.
The other side, Dillon said everything is age appropriate. Third grade and below would only be taught social emotional health and then transition into puberty, reproduction and so on as they age.
"When you dig deeper and see what the bill actually does, I think a lot of those concerns would be addressed," Dillon said. "Early grades there is no sexual content, it's all social emotional learning and human growth development, which is really critical for them."
Parents like Barker say they want local control over what their kids learn.
Dillon says the bill does allow that letting school districts decide which curriculum to use and they even have a choice to work with OSPI to build their own.
Currently, Spokane Public Schools has a sex ed curriculum in place, SPS said even if R-90 does pass, they would be unaffected by the new law because their current curriculum already meets their standard.
Dillon said that Planned Parenthood worked with 15 different groups and agencies to help SPS review and give feedback on their curriculum.
Dillon added that more than 100 faith leaders have endorsed Approve 90 and almost 200 organizations.
