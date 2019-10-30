Five students and a bus driver were injured Tuesday morning in Massachusetts when another vehicle's collision with a deer sent the animal crashing through the front window of a school bus.
The school bus was headed to Darmouth Middle School when the incident occurred.
Five students and the driver were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the school district. The bus was carrying middle and high school students.
The driver of the bus said the deer was still alive when it landed in his lap.
The driver, Mark Jardin, broke his hand wrestling the deer and he will need surgery.
