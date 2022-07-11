DEER PARK, Wash. - With Tuesday’s hot temperatures on the way, local firefighting teams are preparing for the chance of wildfires popping up. One locally based pilot has been fighting fires from the air for almost half a century.
“I think it kind of gets in your blood,” Pilot Ross Rodgerson said.
Rodgerson has been flying for 23 years, and has loved every second of his time in the sky.
“This is my fourth year here in Deer Park flying the fire boss, which is a scoop aircraft,” Rodgerson said.
He’s seen it all; from flying in Africa to erase the grasshopper infestation, to Canda and all of the western United States fighting wildfires, Rodgerson knows this is what he is meant to do.
“I came from a crop-dusting background and once I flew in my first fire, I was pretty much hooked on fighting fires,” Rodgerson said.
With temperatures creeping into the mid-90s this week, with the threat of thunderstorms in Washington Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the chance for wildfires to pop up around the region is increasing, and fire officials know it.
The Eastern Washington Communications Manager of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Ryan Rodruck, spoke on behalf of DNR and local firefighters on their preparation for the busy season ahead.
“We’ll definitely be monitoring wildfire potential, having those aircraft and crew resources should we start to see smoke, those crews can get dispatched right away,” Rodruck said.
And if smoke does appear, firefighters on the ground will rush to the scene and assess the intensity of the flames. If they think more support is needed, planes will swoop in to drop water or retardant from the air to help put out the fire.
“Statewide we currently have 91 engines available and 15 crews,” Rodruck said. “As for air resources we have 12 helicopters available statewide, 4 fixed wing aircraft, and one large airtanker.”
In a moment’s notice, the aircraft can be in the sky on the way to the scene, including Rodgerson in the fire boss.
“We’re usually airborne within ten to 15 minutes,” Rodgerson said.
For most people, wildfire season is scary, destructive, and incredibly concerning, but that’s exactly why pilots like Rodgerson take to the sky.
“We get to help people,” Rodgerson said. “We get to save homes and property, so I always feel like we’re doing something good and we’re a part of something that matters.”