The 2019 hours are still posted on the pumphouse door of the Deer Park Pool, a faded reminder of an entire year of fun in the sun lost to a global pandemic.
However, as we turn a corner to normalcy, Deer Park is turning on the faucets and the water is flowing again under the watchful eye of City Maintenance Supervisor Brad Wainwright, who was filling the small town's 270,000 gallon pool Thursday morning.
"We're going to try and open July 1st if all goes well," Wainwright said. "My big thing is to open it safely."
To accomplish that, however, Wainwright said they need certified lifeguards and it's a need that's is proving a little more challenging to find than in years past.
Like a lot of inconveniences these days, COVID is to blame. Many lifeguard certifications expired last year during the shutdown and recertification wasn't an option as many resources to do so were closed.
Now, as things begin to reopen, the classes available to recertify are filling up fast.
"YMCA's last one and Spokane County's last one have already filled up with a waiting list beyond that," Wainwright added.
Wainwright said he's received lifeguard applications from two certified applicants, but he needs at least six lifeguards this season, ideally eight.
Even with the shortage, Deer Park is doing everything they can to make sure the pool is open this year as the city is offering $22/hour for certified lifeguards with a guarantee of 30 hours a week through the season, which wraps up at the end of August.
"It's a great opportunity for a high school kid or a college kid to make some pretty decent money for the summer," Wainwright said.
The attractive pay is an effort by the City to compete with other areas in our region Wainwright said are also fighting to fill open positions.
"They're having the same problem," Wainwright said when asked about his conversations with other regional aquatics managers.
Wainwright said he's trying to coordinate with a local instructor who could certify applicants prior to the targeted July 1 opening, so applicants don't necessarily need to be certified, though it is preferred.
"If there's an instructor out there who has the time and can contact me, that'd be great, too," Wainwright said.
A Deer Park native who used the pool as a kid, Wainwright knows just how important it is to the community to have the pool open and how much it was missed last year.
"It's one of the only recreations for kids in Deer Park," Wainwright said. "It can be very packed at times. So it's a big deal that it's open."
However, before the pool can open the gates to the swimmers, waders and cannon-ballers of Deer Park, they need to fill those open lifeguard positions.
"We'll be full of water and the pump will be running, so mechanically we're be ready to go, it'll just be down to finding guards," Wainwright said.
If you'd like to apply, CLICK HERE.
To find a lifeguard job in Spokane County CLICK HERE: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/spokanecountywa?keywords=LIFEGUARD
To find a lifeguard job in the City of Spokane CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/jobs/temporary-seasonal/
To find a lifeguard job in Deer Park CLICK HERE: https://www.cityofdeerparkwa.com/index.asp?SEC=0AFB1362-43D4-49DF-817B-8BCFF21CC08A&DE=8822AC6E-8D09-48AC-80CD-0EC2AD160162&Type=B_BASIC&fbclid=IwAR3DM68su9s0mwIoTn3WwPQWvaCDKEgHRXEluuY3V9utDSV9Z3agiPD1CmU