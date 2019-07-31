A Delta Airlines pilot suspected of drinking before his flight has been arrested.
Police say 37-year-old Gabriel Schroeder smelled of alcohol and was carrying an alcoholic container when he was picked-up around 11:00 am on Tuesday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Police say Schroeder was at the gate, scheduled to pilot a Delta plane to San Diego that morning. Instead a back-up pilot was brought in as Schroeder was taken into custody.
Schroeder submitted blood for a toxicology test but those results and the investigation remains active.
The Federal Aviation Administration prohibits any pilot from flying within eight hours of drinking alcohol.
A spokesperson for Delta said "Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."