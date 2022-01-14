Right now, there are currently dense and freezing fog advisories in place across the Inland Northwest. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon today with visibility sitting at a quarter of a mile or less. Remember to use headlights and give extra distance between cars on the roadways. There is also a Freezing Fog Advisory in place toward the Tri-Cities/Yakima area. Visibility at a quarter of a mile or less mixed with freezing temperatures leads to hazardous and slick road conditions. The fog is expected to stick around throughout today and will return for Saturday morning. Daytime high temperatures will range in the upper 30's with 37 expected in Spokane, 40 toward Coeur d'Alene.
Dense and freezing fog impact the Inland Northwest
- Jennifer Power
