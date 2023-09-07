CHATTAROY, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane Conservation District held a joint meeting on Thursday evening for victims of the Oregon Road Fire in Elk at Riverside High School.
Over the course of the meeting, about 100 attendees heard from a whole host of experts about forest management post-fire. Topics included tree health, weed management and forest regrowth.
“It’s so sad, I feel so bad that you folks have lost your homes,” Bill Berrigan, a veteran consulting forester said during the presentation.
During the meeting, several resources were promoted, including the Washington State Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network. The website has a host of videos property owners can watch to help them prepare for wildfires, and help them navigate the aftermath.
Another frequently mentioned resources was the University of Idaho’s “After the Burn,” an 80-page paper specifically geared towards navigating the landscape post-fire in the Inland Northwest.
Among those in attendance was Daniel Brixey, who lives about a quarter-mile away from where the fire started. While his and his parent’s houses were spared, most of his 10-acre property was completely burned.
“I feel like it was very informative… I think there’s good information out there to help the people, help the community,” Brixey said. “Just to have a plan in place so then later on my kid can enjoy the property like they used to.”