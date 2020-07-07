OLYMPIA, Wash. - When cleaning products and other staples for fighting COVID-19 flew off the shelves in March, the Child Care Aware of Washington (CCAWA), a non-profit organization, recognized a supply crisis for child care providers.
According to CCAWA, the organization took action by reaching out to suppliers to address immediate needs for items such as toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap and bleach. CCAWA was able to find vendors who would fill the orders, but few could meet the need to deliver across the state.
The Washington Department of Commerce gave CCAWA a $120,000 emergency grand to help fund CCAWA's plan for a data-driven approach to assessing and meeting the needs of some of the state's 5,432 licensed child care centers and family child care centers through a bulk purchasing plan.
“Child care providers are on the front lines in this pandemic, and we are honored to support Child Care Aware of Washington’s innovative work to keep children and families safe,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said. “Getting much-needed supplies to those in need strengthens communities, especially in rural and remote areas, as we continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 while reopening our economy.”
According to CCAWA, an initial survey revealed that more than half of open centers and 67% of open family child care programs were concerned about access to supplies, funding it impossible to locate, or afford, basic items they needed to meet sanitation requirements and basic needs.
“We continue to hear that providers can’t access adequate supplies three months into this crisis. And now with the required new cleaning requirements and lower enrollment affording the needed supplies is adding to the difficulty,” CCAWA CEO Deeann Puffert said. “Much thanks to the Department of Commerce for this amazing grant and for their commitment to assisting the child care providers in the state. I know this will mean a lot!”
Due to the grant, CCAWA will soon have delivered $260,000 worth of supplies through nine regional distribution centers that are strategically located throughout the state to minimize travel, especially in remote rural areas, according to CCAWA.
According to CCAWA, even with more than 13,000 supplies purchased to date, significant need persists. In the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July, CCAWA used some of the state funds to purchase more supplies which will be delivered over the next few weeks.
