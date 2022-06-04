VALLEY, Wash. - An eight-year-old boy has been missing from the Valley, Washington area since around 10 p.m. Friday night.
The boy was last seen in 3100 block of Red Marble Road and is believed to be with a German Shepard that is very protective.
The boy, Taio Mcquain, is non-verbal and has a flight syndrome. According to officials, he doesn't recognize danger or cold. He has a slight build and blonde hair, last seen wearing a all black clothes.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they have a search and rescue team in the area he went missing from that is remaining on-scene.
Taio made headlines when he went missing from the Moran Prairie neighborhood on Wednesday but was ultimately found safe.
SCSO asks anyone who sees him or the dog to call 911 immediately.