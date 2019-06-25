SPOKANE, Wash.- During the June 24th City Council Meeting, council members unanimously passed a resolution to terminate the city's participation in the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications.
"We can stop right now and say all the fire and police dispatch employees can be by the city, and the rest can be by SREC," City Council President Ben Stuckart said during the council meeting. "We can sign in inter-local that says we can share technology, no one needs to get laid off, and we will still be providing the same dispatch services."
According to Resolution No. 2019-0035, provided below, the City of Spokane is supportive of a combined emergency communications and dispatch service, however, the council does not believe they have received enough information on the program to join.
The resolution states, the council made several requests for information and did not receive it until months later. The resolution continued on to list other specifics requested, but not fulfilled by the SREC Board.
Overall, the council said they did not feel comfortable with joining SREC.
"We keep asking for answers, we aren't getting answers, and the answers we do get aren't meeting our needs," Stukart said.
Council members unanimously agreed, voting "yes" to terminate city participation in SREC.
The City of Spokane had a deadline of May 23rd to vote on the resolution but deferred the vote until June 24th.
Despite the vote, the rest of Spokane County, and entities within the area will participate in SREC.
The program is set to begin on Monday, July 1st.
