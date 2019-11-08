If you woke up Friday morning to confusing text messages you're not alone.

Telecom vendor Syniverse says 170,000 old messages were accidentally sent overnight.

It all started in February when a server failed preventing texts from being sent. When that server was reactivated Thursday, those messages got sent out.

Syniverse provides technology and business services for a number of telecommunications companies.

The issue occurred across all four major carriers in the United States and affected both Apple and Android devices.

