If you woke up Friday morning to confusing text messages you're not alone.
Telecom vendor Syniverse says 170,000 old messages were accidentally sent overnight.
It all started in February when a server failed preventing texts from being sent. When that server was reactivated Thursday, those messages got sent out.
Syniverse provides technology and business services for a number of telecommunications companies.
The issue occurred across all four major carriers in the United States and affected both Apple and Android devices.
