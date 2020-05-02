The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 10 horses died in a barn fire near Royal City early Saturday morning.
The fire completely destroyed a 60'x120' barn at 12978 Dodson Road. The fire was reported at around 4:30am on Saturday and when crews from Fire District #10 and #11 arrived the barn was completely engulfed in flames. Photos posted by the Grant County Sheriff's Office on Facebook show nothing but a few wooden beams still standing.
Fire investigators are on scene but so far there hasn't been any word on what may have caused the fire.
We'll be sure to update you when additional information is available.
