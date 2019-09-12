The cost of owning a new vehicle has gone way up, according to AAA's annual cost-of-car ownership study.
The average American consumer is spending about 5-percent more than last year, driven mostly by a whopping 24-percent spike in financing costs.
The study found, on average, people are spending $773.50 per month on new vehicles. That includes cost of fuel, maintenance, depreciation, insurance and borrowing costs.
According to USA Today, the average was pushed higher by the boom in SUVs and pickup trucks, which are more expensive than other vehicles.