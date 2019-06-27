A 27-year-old Alabama woman was indicted on manslaughter charges this week for the shooting death of her own unborn child, however, police say it was another woman who pulled the trigger.
Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when a fight broke out between her and another woman outside of a store in Birmingham on December 4, 2018. Police say the fight was about the father of the unborn child and 23-year-old Ebony Jemison ended up shooting Jones in the stomach. Jones survived the shooting, but her baby did not.
According to AL.com, Jemison was charged with manslaughter, but was never indicted by a grand jury and the charge was dismissed.
Police say Jones was the instigator in the argument and Jemison shot Jones in self-defense.
“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid said in the days following the shooting. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jones on a charge of manslaughter.