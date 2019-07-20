An American woman and her Australian boyfriend were exploring British Columbia when they were found dead on a remote Canadian highway Monday.
According to CNN, 24-year-old Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Lucas Folwer were found 12-miles south of Liard Hot Springs.
Sgt Janelle Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said both deaths appear suspicious. The U.S. State Department said they are willing to assist with the case.
Their blue 1986 Chevrolet van was also found at the scene. The couple had planned to drive through Canada to visit all the National Parks.