This elusive emu is a local celebrity in North Carolina after continuing to escape capture for three weeks.
According to The New York Times, the large flightless bird native to Australia has been spotted around Chatham and Orange counties since June 26 and it was unclear where the emu came from.
On Thursday, the bird was spotted in someone’s yard, but fled before officers arrived on the scene.
Orange County Animal Services spokesperson, Tenille Fox, they are urging people not to approach the animal because it could be potentially dangerous.
Authorities are concerned for the animal’s well-being and fear that efforts to catch the emu might further injure is.