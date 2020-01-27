In the wake of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death, the Better Business Bureau is warning basketball fans everywhere not to let their grief cloud their judgment online.
"The tragic death of Kobe Bryant is likely to generate scams exploiting fans' eagerness for information and memorabilia," the BBB wrote in a press release.
One such scam, according to the BBB, is spear phishing emails, which are directed toward a person, organization or business with a catchy headline. The sender claims to be from a reputable news organization showcasing trending news. There's usually a link that will lead the user to a malicious site if clicked on.
So the BBB is advising people to:
- Look at the sender's email address before clicking anything in the email. If it's someone you're not familiar with, delete it.
- Don't click links in any email unless you're positive they go to a reputable address. Hover over the link to see where it will take you.
- Don't take the bait. Stay away from promotions of "exclusive," "shocking" or sensational footage. If it sounds too outlandish to be true, it's probably a scam.
- Don't trust your "friends" online. It might not actually be your friends who are "liking" or sharing scam links to photos. Their account may have been hacked and scammers could be using a tactic called "clickjacking." It's a technique that scammers use to trick people into clicking on social media links that you usually wouldn't click on.
