BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Boaters and sheriff's officials have recovered the body of a man from the Yellowstone River near Worden.
The Billings Gazette reports rescuers recovered the body of the unidentified man on Saturday.
Boaters assisted officials from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and other agencies in retrieving the body, which was transported to the Billings State Crime Lab.
An investigation is continuing.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)