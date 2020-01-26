UPDATE ON JAN. 26, 2020 AT 2:48 P.M.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office, nine people were on board the helicopter crash.
The Sheriff's Office said the coroner is on the way to the scene to retrieve the bodies and confirm the identities.
PREVIOUS UPDATE ON JAN. 26, 2020 AT 1:23 P.M.
CALABASAS, Calif. - Multiple media outlets, including ABC 7 Los Angeles and the New York Post, are reporting that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, was also killed in Sunday's helicopter crash.
According to the New York Post, Bryant and his teenage daughter were headed to a basketball practice at Bryant's "Mamba Academy" in Thousand Oaks, California when the helicopter went down.
Bryant and Gianna were recently in Washington attending a Cashmere High School girls basketball game against Medical Lake High School. Bryant was supporting player Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith trained with Bryant over the summer and had committed to attend Louisville as one of the top college prospects in the country.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CALABASAS, Calif. - NBA legend and Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Kobe Bryant, is dead following a helicopter crash over the Los Angeles County suburb of Calabasas, California Sunday.
Several media outlets, including ABC 7 Los Angeles, Variety and the New York Post are reporting that Bryant and at least four other people were traveling when a fire broke out on board, "sending the helicopter spiraling from the sky."
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash https://t.co/WGIuIv8BzL— Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2020
TMZ was the first outlet to report Bryant's death. There were no survivors.
Bryant was a 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.
Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.
