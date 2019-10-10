You've heard of "my dog ate my homework", But have you heard of "my dog ate my traffic citation"?
a young man entered Santa Barbara CHP office with a first for the officer on duty. The ticket the man needed signed off was missing the bottom half.
Apparently, his dog had taken a bite of the citation.
The story, true or not, put a smile on the officer's face, and the ticket was not missing the part where the signature went, so the young man was able to get it signed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.