Mac the Moose has had a boost and is once again the tallest in the land.

Crews spent the day putting up a new set of antlers on the giant moose in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and his pair is just big enough to take back the honor of tallest moose in the world.

Last year, Mac made headlines around the world when he lost the title to Norway, whose "Viking Moose" was a foot taller.

Some in Moose Jaw thought the community's name was reason enough to get the title. Since then the two cities have agreed Norway's bling moose is the best looking and Mac is the tallest.