Authorities in Florida have a man in custody following a violent carjacking that was caught on camera.
Detectives believe 21-year-old Jaquay Marlon Jean was stealing the car in order to get back to Miami and violently carjacking a family of four who stopped at the Mobile gas station in Palm City on Sunday.
The video shows a struggle between a mother and Jean before he takes off with the driver's 4-month old baby and mother inside. Authorities say a mile down the road the suspect dropped off the baby and the baby's grandmother before fleeing south.
Detectives from Martin County, Miami-Dade, and the US Marshals worked through the night to identify the location of Jean in Miami where he was apprehended after leaving a home and driving a different vehicle.
"He was not in the car that he stole. We do understand that car was in a high speed chase yesterday, triple digit way over 100 miles an hour," Sheriff William Snyder said.
Authorities are still trying to determine why Jean was in the area. He's now being held on a $400,000 bond.
All four people involved are okay.