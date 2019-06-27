The flu shot for this past season appears to have been a bust.
According to a new report from the CDC, the overall effectiveness of the vaccine was only 29 percent, which is one of the lowest levels in recent years.
Health officials say the flu shot was actually working well in the beginning of the season and was 47 percent effective in February.
However, it was no match against a second strain that emerged towards the end, where it was only 9 percent effective.
Everyone over the age of 6 months are urged to get the flu shot.