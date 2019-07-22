It was a chaotic scene in an Ohio courtroom Monday morning when a judge was sentenced to jail.
Juvenile Judge Tracie Hunter learned she would have to serve a six month jail sentence for a 2014 conviction.
When deputies started to escort her out of the courtroom there were screams from spectators. There was some confusion, then deputies dragged Hunter out, carrying her under her arms with her heels dragging on the floor.
One woman wearing a "Justice for Judge Hunter" t-shirt was also led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of illegally helping her brother keep his county job. After several appeals, the judge Monday ruled Hunter has to serve the six month sentence.