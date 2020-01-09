A coyote bites a young child multiple times, in one of two attacks in Chicago Wednesday.
Both attacks are related, according to Chicago police - with animal control officers searching for the coyote.
The first victim, a five-year-old boy, was bitten multiple times on the head outside a local museum. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
A second attack was reported hours later and a few miles away when a man walked into a hospital saying a coyote attacked him from behind, biting him in the rear end.
Wednesday's attacks are just the latest coyote incidents in the city in recent weeks.
Animal control officers say the animals are following the Chicago river in search of food.
