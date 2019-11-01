A Connecticut man is behind bars after at least two children found razor blades in their Halloween candy bags.
Officers arrested Jason Racz after they received several reports about the razor blades, which were loose in the baskets and bags.
Investigators say Racz told them the blades accidentally spilled or were put into the bowl he used to hand out candy. He did not give them a reason why they were handed out to kids.
Racz is charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer.
He's being held on a $250,000 bond.
