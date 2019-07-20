The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is drawing crowds to the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
The spacecraft that carried the three-man crew to the moon and back to Earth is on display at the museum, part of a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.
The Seattle museum added its own artifacts and some from private collections, including engine parts from Apollo missions that were salvaged from deep in the Atlantic by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
First in line Saturday was computer programmer Tim Turner. He remembers watching the first footsteps on the moon on a black-and-white TV with his family in Tennessee. He said Apollo 11's feat is "still amazing."
The golden anniversary is being celebrated at events across the country.
