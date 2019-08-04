The youngest victim of the Dayton, Ohio shooting includes the shooter's sister, 22-year-old Megan K. Betts.
According to The Washington Post, Betts spent the last couple months of her life as a tour guide in Montana helping visitors explore the wild.
Betts worked at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center, an outpost for the U.S. Forest Service, from May to July for a summer internship. She gained this opportunity through the nonprofit program Student Conservation Association.
Visitor center manager, Daniel Cottrell, told The Washington Post "we really enjoyed the time that she spent working here for us. She was full of life and really passionate. She was a very caring individual."
When Megan Betts internship ended, her mother drove to pick her up.