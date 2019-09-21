Dragonflies are inundating North Carolina and showing up on weather radars

Hordes of dragonflies are inundating North Carolina and showing up on the weather radar.
According to FOX 8, the insects are heading south to escape the coming cold weather.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia tweeted a radar image on Monday showing the strange cloud of insects.
The science and operations officer at the Wakefield National Weather Service, Mike Dutter, says, "It doesn’t surprise me that we’re seeing this. The thing that’s interesting is how widespread it is. It seems like numerous radars on the eastern third of the country are seeing it.”
The swarm of dragonflies were detected on the radar last week over Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.