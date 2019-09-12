It was an emotional day for keepers of a three year-old elephant who was taken to a new home.
In 2016 "Fa Jam" became caught in a trap and lost part of her front left foot. She was rescued, given special medical attention and raised with lots of care.
Recently she was fitted with a prosthetic foot and pronounced well-enough to move to a special preserve for injured elephants. Her chief caretaker said Fa Jam is going to a better place, but he's still sad she's leaving.
Before Fa Jam left, she received special blessings and her fellow elephants lined up to say good-bye.
Her new home, the Thai Elephant Conservation Center, is about 16 hour drive away in northern Thailand.