Santa's reindeer are clear to fly!
Dr. Sam Taylor from the Ellensburg Animal Hospital posted a certificate of veterinary inspection Saturday morning showing that Santa's reindeer are ready for the big night!
"Under the cover of darkness, in the wee hours of this morning, I was honored to examine and vaccinate 9 very important patients I can attest to their good health, fitness level and zest for spreading holiday cheer," Dr. Taylor said.
She also said all nine reindeer tested negative for aviophobia (fear of flying) and acrophobia (fear of heights).
"I was also asked to remind everyone that Santa isn’t the only one who appreciates treats," Dr. Taylor added.
