The U.S. Embassy in Beijing says an American diagnosed with the novel coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China.
In a statement, the embassy says the 60-year-old U.S. citizen died on Thursday.
This appears to be the first death of an American from the virus. No further details about the individual were immediately released.
So far there have been at least 12 confirmed cases in the U.S. but there have been more than 31,000 confirmed cases around the world, with the vast majority being in China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.