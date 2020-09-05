The Evans Canyon Fire has burned 73,868 acres and is 20 percent contained in the latest update from fire officials Saturday.
The fire in south-central Washington has destroyed at least six homes and forced more than 900 people to evacuate.
Officials say it is now the largest and top priority wildfire in all of Washington and Oregon.
Making things worse, conditions are at high or extreme fire danger in much of the two states and winds are expected to pick up Sunday and into Monday.
More than 700 people are involved in trying to contain the flames. Officials say it's likely that the fire was not from natural causes.
"90 percent of our fires are caused by humans," Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. "We still don't know the cause of this one, but oftentimes these catastrophic fires we think are out of our control as citizens, but the reality is we can be doing our part to prevent it."
The Department of Natural Resources says every county in Washington has some type of burn ban in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.